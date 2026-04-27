Illinois Registry Of Interpreters For The Deaf

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Illinois Registry Of Interpreters For The Deaf

About the memberships

4-month - IRID's Prorated Memberships (May-August 2026)

4 months RID/IRID Dual Member: Voting (May - August 2026)
$8.75

IRID 6 months Voting Membership: Eligible if you’re a Certified or Associate RID member. Submit RID #; voting starts after status confirmed (may take 1 week). Other benefits start immediately.

4 months IRID Only/Ally: Non-Voting (May - August 2026)
$10

Ally Members support IRID’s mission but are not RID voting members. Includes Deaf community, non-RID interpreters, and others. Enjoy all benefits except voting on IRID business.

4 months Student: Non-Voting (May - August 2026)
$3.75

IRID Student Membership: For Interpreter Training Program students. Provide enrollment info or valid college e-mail address; confirmation may take 1 week. Students get all benefits but cannot vote on IRID business.

4 months Organizational: Non-Voting (May - August 2026)
$12.50

Organizational Members support IRID’s mission but aren’t RID voting members. Includes Deaf community, non-RID interpreters & others. All benefits apply, except voting on IRID business.

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