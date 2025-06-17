4 Paws Spay & Neuter Clinic

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4 Paws Spay & Neuter Clinic

About this shop

4 Paws Clinic Shop

Women's SoftStyle T-shirt - Charcoal Gray item
Women's SoftStyle T-shirt - Charcoal Gray item
Women's SoftStyle T-shirt - Charcoal Gray item
Women's SoftStyle T-shirt - Charcoal Gray
$25

Show your support for 4 Paws Spay & Neuter Clinic and rock our Women's fit 4 Paws branded t-shirt! Women's Fit Gildan Softstyle® 4.5 oz 100% Ring Spun Cotton. Sizing up is suggested. Not pre-shrunk.

Men's/Unisex SoftStyle T-shirt - Sage Green item
Men's/Unisex SoftStyle T-shirt - Sage Green item
Men's/Unisex SoftStyle T-shirt - Sage Green item
Men's/Unisex SoftStyle T-shirt - Sage Green
$25

It's cooler to spay & neuter! Support 4 Paws clinic with our new Unisex Fit Gildan Softstyle® T-shirts. 4.5 oz 100% Ring Spun Cotton. Size is accurate. Not pre-shrunk.

Men's Unisex SoftStyle T-shirt - Graphite Gray item
Men's Unisex SoftStyle T-shirt - Graphite Gray item
Men's Unisex SoftStyle T-shirt - Graphite Gray item
Men's Unisex SoftStyle T-shirt - Graphite Gray
$25

When you buy a t-shirt you're FIXIN' to support 4 Paws clinic. Unisex Fit. Gildan Softstyle®. 4.5 oz 100% Ring Spun Cotton. Size is accurate. Not pre-shrunk.

Vinyl Fanny Pack - Pink item
Vinyl Fanny Pack - Pink item
Vinyl Fanny Pack - Pink
$25

The 4 Paws vinyl fanny pack is perfect for dog walking or attending events. Two zipper pockets. Adjustable waist strap. Dog dispenser bag included. Transparent neon pink.

Vinyl Fanny Pack - Blue item
Vinyl Fanny Pack - Blue
$25

The 4 Paws vinyl fanny pack is perfect for dog walking or attending events. Two zipper pockets. Adjustable waist strap. Dog dispenser bag included. Transparent neon blue.

Vinyl Fanny Pack - Orange item
Vinyl Fanny Pack - Orange
$25

The 4 Paws vinyl fanny pack is perfect for dog walking or attending events. Two zipper pockets. Adjustable waist strap. Dog dispenser bag included. Transparent neon orange.

Vinyl Fanny Pack - Green item
Vinyl Fanny Pack - Green
$25

The 4 Paws vinyl fanny pack is perfect for dog walking or attending events. Two zipper pockets. Adjustable waist strap. Dog dispenser bag included. Transparent neon green.

Vinyl Fanny Pack - Clear White Trim item
Vinyl Fanny Pack - Clear White Trim
$25

The 4 Paws vinyl fanny pack is perfect for dog walking or attending events. Two zipper pockets. Adjustable waist strap. Dog dispenser bag included. Transparent clear.

Vinyl Fanny Pack - Black Trim item
Vinyl Fanny Pack - Black Trim
$25

The 4 Paws vinyl fanny pack is perfect for dog walking or attending events. Two zipper pockets. Adjustable waist strap. Dog dispenser bag included. Transparent clear black trim.

Blue Stripe Trucker Hat item
Blue Stripe Trucker Hat item
Blue Stripe Trucker Hat item
Blue Stripe Trucker Hat
$25

This hat is your go-to accessory. With a perfect fit, soft mesh back, low profile, and adjustable design, you'll never leave home without it. Unisex.

Sun Visor item
Sun Visor item
Sun Visor
$20

Enjoy fun in the sun while supporting 4 Paws Spay & Neuter Clinic. Unisex design. Made of white cotton with a Velcro adjustable strap.

Bucket Hat - Orange item
Bucket Hat - Orange item
Bucket Hat - Orange item
Bucket Hat - Orange
$25

Your new favorite hat has arrived! Support the 4 Paws Clinic with our cotton pigment-dyed bucket hats. They feature an adjustable tie inside for a perfect fit and are soft, making them easy to fold up and pack.

Bucket Hat - Blue item
Bucket Hat - Blue item
Bucket Hat - Blue item
Bucket Hat - Blue
$25

Your new favorite hat has arrived! Support the 4 Paws Clinic with our cotton pigment-dyed bucket hats. They feature an adjustable tie inside for a perfect fit and are soft, making them easy to fold up and pack.

Bucket Hat - Wine item
Bucket Hat - Wine item
Bucket Hat - Wine item
Bucket Hat - Wine
$25

Your new favorite hat has arrived! Support the 4 Paws Clinic with our cotton pigment-dyed bucket hats. They feature an adjustable tie inside for a perfect fit and are soft, making them easy to fold up and pack.

Bucket Hat - Gray item
Bucket Hat - Gray item
Bucket Hat - Gray item
Bucket Hat - Gray
$25

Your new favorite hat has arrived! Support the 4 Paws Clinic with our cotton pigment-dyed bucket hats. They feature an adjustable tie inside for a perfect fit and are soft, making them easy to fold up and pack.

Bucket Hat - Khaki item
Bucket Hat - Khaki item
Bucket Hat - Khaki item
Bucket Hat - Khaki
$25

Your new favorite hat has arrived! Support the 4 Paws Clinic with our cotton pigment-dyed bucket hats. They feature an adjustable tie inside for a perfect fit and are soft, making them easy to fold up and pack.

Child's Bucket Hat - Purple Floral - X Small item
Child's Bucket Hat - Purple Floral - X Small
$20

This child's bucket hat is the ultimate accessory for beach days! Featuring an adjustable chin strap for a secure fit, it ensures comfort and protection from the sun. Plus, it's soft and easily packable. Size: XS

Child's Bucket Hat - Purple Floral -Small item
Child's Bucket Hat - Purple Floral -Small
$20

This child's bucket hat is the ultimate accessory for beach days! Featuring an adjustable chin strap for a secure fit, it ensures comfort and protection from the sun. Plus, it's soft and easily packable. Size: S

Child's Bucket Hat - Colorful Shapes - XSmall item
Child's Bucket Hat - Colorful Shapes - XSmall
$20

This child's bucket hat is the ultimate accessory for beach days! Featuring an adjustable chin strap for a secure fit, it ensures comfort and protection from the sun. Plus, it's soft and easily packable. Size: X Small

Child's Bucket Hat - Colorful Shapes - Small item
Child's Bucket Hat - Colorful Shapes - Small
$20

This child's bucket hat is the ultimate accessory for beach days! Featuring an adjustable chin strap for a secure fit, it ensures comfort and protection from the sun. Plus, it's soft and easily packable. Size: Small

Child's Bucket Hat - Colorful Shapes - Medium item
Child's Bucket Hat - Colorful Shapes - Medium
$20

This child's bucket hat is the ultimate accessory for beach days! Featuring an adjustable chin strap for a secure fit, it ensures comfort and protection from the sun. Plus, it's soft and easily packable. Size: Medium

Child's Bucket Hat - Turquoise - XSmall item
Child's Bucket Hat - Turquoise - XSmall
$20

This child's bucket hat is the ultimate accessory for beach days! Featuring an adjustable chin strap for a secure fit, it ensures comfort and protection from the sun. Plus, it's soft and easily packable. Size: XSmall

Child's Bucket Hat - Turquoise - Small item
Child's Bucket Hat - Turquoise - Small
$20

This child's bucket hat is the ultimate accessory for beach days! Featuring an adjustable chin strap for a secure fit, it ensures comfort and protection from the sun. Plus, it's soft and easily packable. Size: Small

Camo-Black Trucker Hat item
Camo-Black Trucker Hat item
Camo-Black Trucker Hat item
Camo-Black Trucker Hat
$25

This hat is your go-to accessory. With a perfect fit, soft mesh back, low profile, and adjustable design, you'll never leave home without it. Unisex.

Camo Trucker Hat item
Camo Trucker Hat item
Camo Trucker Hat item
Camo Trucker Hat
$25

This hat is your go-to accessory. With a perfect fit, soft mesh back, low profile, and adjustable design, you'll never leave home without it. Unisex.

Tropical Floral Cap - Pink item
Tropical Floral Cap - Pink item
Tropical Floral Cap - Pink
$25

Perfect for your morning walk, tennis, or a day by the lake, this ladies' tropical floral hat features a printed bill and an adjustable velcro strap for a comfortable fit. Enjoy its soft, low-profile design!

Tropical Floral Cap - Blue item
Tropical Floral Cap - Blue item
Tropical Floral Cap - Blue
$25

Perfect for your morning walk, tennis, or a day by the lake, this ladies' tropical floral hat features a printed bill and an adjustable velcro strap for a comfortable fit. Enjoy its soft, low-profile design!

Tri Color Trucker Hat - Gray/Green/Tan item
Tri Color Trucker Hat - Gray/Green/Tan item
Tri Color Trucker Hat - Gray/Green/Tan item
Tri Color Trucker Hat - Gray/Green/Tan
$25

Elevate your style with our premium trucker hat, made from a comfortable poly/cotton blend. Featuring a medium profile and adjustable snapback closure, it offers the perfect fit and a trendy look while you support 4 Paws Spay & Neuter Clinic.

Tri Color Trucker Hat - Gray/Gold/Tan item
Tri Color Trucker Hat - Gray/Gold/Tan item
Tri Color Trucker Hat - Gray/Gold/Tan item
Tri Color Trucker Hat - Gray/Gold/Tan
$25

Elevate your style with our premium trucker hat, made from a comfortable poly/cotton blend. Featuring a medium profile and adjustable snapback closure, it offers the perfect fit and a trendy look while you support 4 Paws Spay & Neuter Clinic.

Orange Trucker Hat item
Orange Trucker Hat item
Orange Trucker Hat item
Orange Trucker Hat
$25

This hat is your go-to accessory. With a perfect fit, soft mesh back, low profile, and adjustable design, you'll never leave home without it. Unisex.

Palm Trees Trucker Hat item
Palm Trees Trucker Hat item
Palm Trees Trucker Hat item
Palm Trees Trucker Hat
$25

This hat is your go-to accessory. With a perfect fit, soft mesh back, low profile, and adjustable design, you'll never leave home without it. Unisex.

DUCK CAMO HAT - RECTANGLE PATCH item
DUCK CAMO HAT - RECTANGLE PATCH item
DUCK CAMO HAT - RECTANGLE PATCH item
DUCK CAMO HAT - RECTANGLE PATCH
$25

The 4 Paws trendy Duck-Camo trucker hat is made from a comfortable poly/cotton blend. Featuring a medium profile and adjustable snapback closure. Show off your support for 4 Paws Spay & Neuter Clinic.

DUCK CAMO HAT - CIRCLE PATCH item
DUCK CAMO HAT - CIRCLE PATCH item
DUCK CAMO HAT - CIRCLE PATCH item
DUCK CAMO HAT - CIRCLE PATCH
$25

The 4 Paws trendy Duck-Camo trucker hat is made from a comfortable poly/cotton blend. Featuring a medium profile and adjustable snapback closure. Show off your support for 4 Paws Spay & Neuter Clinic.

4 Paws Circle Patch Circle item
4 Paws Circle Patch Circle item
4 Paws Circle Patch Circle
$5

Iron on backing. 2.5" circle.

4 Paws Patch Rectangle item
4 Paws Patch Rectangle item
4 Paws Patch Rectangle
$5

Iron on backing. 3.5" w x 2.25" h rectangle

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!