Corvallis Spirits Festival Raffle

Black Butte Vacation House (Raffle Ticket)
$5

Enjoy a two-night stay in this beautiful private residence, situated in the heart of Black Butte in Central Oregon. This home sleeps 4 and includes everything that you will need for a perfect getaway. Generously donated by Keith and Judith Ebmeyer. (Reservation dates are based on availability)

Lookout Lodge Vacation House (Raffle Ticket)
$5

Enjoy a two-night luxury stay at Lookout Lodge, a 7,000 square foot oasis in beautiful Bend, Oregon. This lodge features 6 bedrooms, 30 private acres, an indoor pool, tennis courts and beautiful views. Generously donated by Garett Oliphant. (Reservation dates are based on availability)

Goat Yoga Happy Hour and a Case of Wine! (Raffle Ticket)
$5

Goat Yoga Happy Hour perfectly paired with Willamette Valley Vineyards Wines...

Part yoga, part animal therapy, and part stunning views! Goat Yoga & Happy Hour is all about nature, connection, and a good laugh. No yoga experience required - just relax, breathe, and cuddle a goat!

What You'll Experience: 30 minutes of Goat Yoga followed by a 30-minute Goat Happy Hour, farm tour, nature walk, and a quick “Goat Shepherding 101.” Wander the farm, soak in the views, and enjoy the goats.

This package includes 6 bottles each of Willamette Valley Vineyards 2023 Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir. Feel free to bring some along to your Goat Yoga session!

Barrel Light Fixture (Raffle Ticket)
$5

Handmade barrel light fixture, constructed using 4 Spirits Distillery Whiskey barrels. Generously donated by the Monroe VFW.

OSU Baseball Tickets (Raffle Ticket)
$5

4 Premium seats to Oregon State University Baseball at Goss Stadium. Winner chooses the game date, based on availability. Generously donated by Dan Segel of the Corvallis Knights.

2 Towns Ciderhouse Package (Raffle Ticket)
$5

Enjoy a complete collection of 2 Towns Cider products and bonus merchandise. Includes 12 cases of seasonal and flagship varieties. Generously donated by 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

4 Spirits Distillery Package (Raffle Ticket)
$5

A large variety of 4 Spirits products and merchandise, including limited release spirits and seasonal gifts.

Generously donated by 4 Spirits Distillery.

Pie Eating Contestant #1: Willie Elfering (Raffle Ticket)
$5

#1: Willie Elfering, Director of Veterans Services at OSU.

Here's how it works: Think Willie will eat the most pie? Bet on his win by purchasing a raffle ticket from this pot, for a chance to win $250 cash! Once the pie-eating winner is determined, the cash prize ticket will be drawn from the winner's pot!

