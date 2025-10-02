Corvallis Spirits Festival Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Enjoy a two-night stay in this beautiful private residence, situated in the heart of Black Butte in Central Oregon. This home sleeps 4 and includes everything that you will need for a perfect getaway. Generously donated by Keith and Judith Ebmeyer. (Reservation dates are based on availability)
Enjoy a two-night luxury stay at Lookout Lodge, a 7,000 square foot oasis in beautiful Bend, Oregon. This lodge features 6 bedrooms, 30 private acres, an indoor pool, tennis courts and beautiful views. Generously donated by Garett Oliphant. (Reservation dates are based on availability)
Goat Yoga Happy Hour perfectly paired with Willamette Valley Vineyards Wines...
Part yoga, part animal therapy, and part stunning views! Goat Yoga & Happy Hour is all about nature, connection, and a good laugh. No yoga experience required - just relax, breathe, and cuddle a goat!
What You'll Experience: 30 minutes of Goat Yoga followed by a 30-minute Goat Happy Hour, farm tour, nature walk, and a quick “Goat Shepherding 101.” Wander the farm, soak in the views, and enjoy the goats.
This package includes 6 bottles each of Willamette Valley Vineyards 2023 Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir. Feel free to bring some along to your Goat Yoga session!
Handmade barrel light fixture, constructed using 4 Spirits Distillery Whiskey barrels. Generously donated by the Monroe VFW.
4 Premium seats to Oregon State University Baseball at Goss Stadium. Winner chooses the game date, based on availability. Generously donated by Dan Segel of the Corvallis Knights.
Enjoy a complete collection of 2 Towns Cider products and bonus merchandise. Includes 12 cases of seasonal and flagship varieties. Generously donated by 2 Towns Ciderhouse.
A large variety of 4 Spirits products and merchandise, including limited release spirits and seasonal gifts.
Generously donated by 4 Spirits Distillery.
#1: Willie Elfering, Director of Veterans Services at OSU.
Here's how it works: Think Willie will eat the most pie? Bet on his win by purchasing a raffle ticket from this pot, for a chance to win $250 cash! Once the pie-eating winner is determined, the cash prize ticket will be drawn from the winner's pot!
