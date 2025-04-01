Black Professionals Association Charitable Foundation Inc.
40 Under 40 Emerging Legends Salute Patron Opportunities
Half Page Ad
$250
BPACF 40/40 Half Page Ad Patron
Celebrate a 40/40 Emerging Legend honoree with a Half Page congratulatory ad in our souvenir program book.
Camera ready ads are due by May 5, 2025 to Laurie Murphy, BPACF Executive Director at [email protected]
Half Page Ad Dimensions: 7.5"W X 4.75"H (Horizontal); Bleed - Positioned 0.125" from trim
Full Page Ad
$500
BPACF 40/40 Full Page Ad Patron
Celebrate a 40/40 Emerging Legend honoree with a Full Page congratulatory ad in our souvenir program book.
Camera ready ads are due by May 5, 2024 to Laurie Murphy, BPACF Executive Director at [email protected]
Full Page Ad Dimensions: 8.5"W X 11"H; Bleed - Positioned 0.125" from trim
Medallion & Award Sponsor
$50
Sponsor a Medallion & Award for a 2025 Emerging Legend!
Be a part of something powerful.
Each honoree in the 40/40 Emerging Legends Class of 2025 receives a custom medallion and commemorative award as a lasting symbol of their impact and leadership.
With a $50 sponsorship, you’ll help ensure every honoree is recognized in a meaningful way—and you'll be directly contributing to BPACF’s mission of elevating Black excellence across generations.
🎓 Honor their moment. Fuel their momentum.
$50 = 1 Honoree Medallion & Award
You may choose to dedicate your sponsorship in honor of a specific honoree or leave it as a general contribution to the class.
Let’s celebrate their success—and remind them that their village is cheering them on.
Professional Headshot Patron
$40
Sponsor a Professional Headshot for a 2025 Emerging Legend!
Help an honoree put their best face forward!
With a $40 sponsorship, you’ll provide a professional headshot for a member of the 40/40 Emerging Legends Class of 2025—a timeless asset they can use to elevate their career, brand, and professional presence.
✨ A photo today, a platform for tomorrow.
$40 = 1 Honoree’s Professional Headshot
Your sponsorship helps ensure every honoree receives a high-quality image that reflects their excellence and ambition.
You can dedicate your gift to a specific honoree or support the full class.
Support their journey. Celebrate their shine.
#BPACF4040 #EmergingLegends #BuildTheVillage
