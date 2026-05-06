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About this event
Start the day strong with our Charity Bike Ride! Join fellow riders for a fun, community-focused ride supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Ride ends at the event site with access to the Car & Bike Show.
*Ride to start at 501 Thornton Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 and end at 2200 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 *
Register your vehicle for our Car & Bike Show! Includes entry for one car or motorcycle, participation in judging, and eligibility for awards. Join us for a day of community, music, and fun.
*2200 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 *
Join us for an elegant evening at our Legacy Gala as we celebrate 40 Years of Legacy, Leadership & Light. Enjoy dinner, music, a live auction, and a meaningful program while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives.
Purchase a full-page ad in our 40th Anniversary Commemorative Souvenir Journal. Showcase your business, honor a loved one, or share a congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Your ad will be featured in our official event program distributed at the Legacy Gala.
*Journal may be digitally displayed to all gala attendees. *
INSIDE FRONT COVER
Purchase a full-page ad in our 40th Anniversary Commemorative Souvenir Journal. Showcase your business, honor a loved one, or share a congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Your ad will be featured in our official event program distributed at the Legacy Gala.
*Journal may be digitally displayed to all gala attendees. *
INSIDE BACK COVER
Purchase a full-page ad in our 40th Anniversary Commemorative Souvenir Journal. Showcase your business, honor a loved one, or share a congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Your ad will be featured in our official event program distributed at the Legacy Gala.
*Journal may be digitally displayed to all gala attendees. *
BACK COVER
Purchase a full-page ad in our 40th Anniversary Commemorative Souvenir Journal. Showcase your business, honor a loved one, or share a congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Your ad will be featured in our official event program distributed at the Legacy Gala.
*Journal may be digitally displayed to all gala attendees. *
Secure your vendor space at our Car & Bike Show! This includes a designated booth area during a high-traffic community event featuring live entertainment, vehicles, and attendees throughout the day. Vendors must provide their own setup (table, tent, chairs). Food vendors must meet all local health requirements.
Can’t attend but still want to support? Support our mission with a donation in any amount. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives, making a lasting impact in our community. Suggested donation: $25 or more.
Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.
Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.
Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.
Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.
Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.
Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.
Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.
Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.
Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.
Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.
Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.
Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.
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