Carrollton Chapter Foundation Co

Hosted by

Carrollton Chapter Foundation Co

About this event

40 Years of Legacy, Leadership & Light

2200 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy

Villa Rica, GA 30180, USA

Charity Bike Ride
$25

Start the day strong with our Charity Bike Ride! Join fellow riders for a fun, community-focused ride supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Ride ends at the event site with access to the Car & Bike Show.

*Ride to start at 501 Thornton Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 and end at 2200 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 *

Car & Bike Show Registration
$25

Register your vehicle for our Car & Bike Show! Includes entry for one car or motorcycle, participation in judging, and eligibility for awards. Join us for a day of community, music, and fun.

*2200 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 *

Legacy Gala - EARLY BIRD
$60
Available until Aug 31

Join us for an elegant evening at our Legacy Gala as we celebrate 40 Years of Legacy, Leadership & Light. Enjoy dinner, music, a live auction, and a meaningful program while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives.

Commemorative Souvenir Full Page AD
$50

Purchase a full-page ad in our 40th Anniversary Commemorative Souvenir Journal. Showcase your business, honor a loved one, or share a congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Your ad will be featured in our official event program distributed at the Legacy Gala.


*Journal may be digitally displayed to all gala attendees. *

  • Ad size (ex: Full Page – 8.5 x 11)
  • Submission deadline: September 30, 2026, to [email protected] (Subject: AD and Name <---your/chapter name)
  • Format (PDF, or MS WORD - print ready)
Commemorative Souvenir Full Page AD - FRONT INSIDE COVER
$200

INSIDE FRONT COVER


Purchase a full-page ad in our 40th Anniversary Commemorative Souvenir Journal. Showcase your business, honor a loved one, or share a congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Your ad will be featured in our official event program distributed at the Legacy Gala.


*Journal may be digitally displayed to all gala attendees. *

  • Ad size (ex: Full Page – 8.5 x 11)
  • Submission deadline: September 18, 2026, to [email protected] (Subject: AD and Name <---your/chapter name)
  • Format (PDF, or MS WORD - print ready)
Commemorative Souvenir Full Page AD -BACK INSIDE COVER
$200

INSIDE BACK COVER


Purchase a full-page ad in our 40th Anniversary Commemorative Souvenir Journal. Showcase your business, honor a loved one, or share a congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Your ad will be featured in our official event program distributed at the Legacy Gala.


*Journal may be digitally displayed to all gala attendees. *

  • Ad size (ex: Full Page – 8.5 x 11)
  • Submission deadline: September 18, 2026, to [email protected] (Subject: AD and Name <---your/chapter name)
  • Format (PDF, or MS WORD - print ready)
Commemorative Souvenir Full Page AD -BACK COVER
$200

BACK COVER


Purchase a full-page ad in our 40th Anniversary Commemorative Souvenir Journal. Showcase your business, honor a loved one, or share a congratulatory message while supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Your ad will be featured in our official event program distributed at the Legacy Gala.


*Journal may be digitally displayed to all gala attendees. *

  • Ad size (ex: Full Page – 8.5 x 11)
  • Submission deadline: September 18, 2026, to [email protected] (Subject: AD and Name <---your/chapter name)
  • Format (PDF, or MS WORD - print ready)
Vendor Space
$75
Available until Sep 13

Secure your vendor space at our Car & Bike Show! This includes a designated booth area during a high-traffic community event featuring live entertainment, vehicles, and attendees throughout the day. Vendors must provide their own setup (table, tent, chairs). Food vendors must meet all local health requirements.

Donation-in-Kind
Pay what you can

Can’t attend but still want to support? Support our mission with a donation in any amount. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives, making a lasting impact in our community. Suggested donation: $25 or more.

Sponsor Donor - Friend of the Foundation
$100

Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.


Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.

Sponsor Donor - Community Supporter
$250

Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.


Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.

Sponsor Donor - Bronze Sponsor
$500

Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.


Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.

Sponsor Donor - Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.


Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.

Sponsor Donor - Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.


Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.

Sponsor Donor - Premier Sponsor
$3,500

Support our 40th Anniversary Celebration as a Sponsor Donor. Contributions help fund scholarships and youth initiatives while making a meaningful impact in our community.


Sponsors may receive recognition during the event and in promotional materials based on contribution level.

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