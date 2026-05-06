40 Years of Legacy, Leadership & Light

Start the day strong with our Charity Bike Ride! Join fellow riders for a fun, community-focused ride supporting scholarships and youth initiatives. Ride ends at the event site with access to the Car & Bike Show.

*Ride to start at 501 Thornton Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122 and end at 2200 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 *