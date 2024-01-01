Cambodian Music in the 1960s

We have been working to restore Cambodian oldies music in the post Khmer Rouge era, dated back from 1950s to 1970s.





Cambodia fell in the the darkness of Genocide on Khmer Year Year, April 1975, leaving a massive atrocities in 1979. Cambodian people suffered from losing their loved ones. Approximately, 2 millions people died from tortures, starvations and sickness.





Our artists namely Sinn Sisamouth, Ros Sereysothea and many more were executed. During the Khmer Rouge regime, pop music was banned. Within these three years, life, freedom, physical artifacts like the music records and reels to reels were taken away and burned down.



We learned that most Cambodian musicians died from torture and execution. We work so hard to find the remaining music around the world in light of protection and preservation.



These CDs and records are the replica. Please cherish our Cambodian 1960s music.