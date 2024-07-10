Lampeter-Strasburg School District
Student Activity Fee
Activity Fee - Athletics
$50
Maximum for all sports per student
Maximum for all sports per student
More details...
Add
Activity Fee - Club
$35
Maximum for all clubs per student. See list of applicable clubs on this form. Not all clubs require a fee.
Maximum for all clubs per student. See list of applicable clubs on this form. Not all clubs require a fee.
More details...
Add
Activity Fee - Balance Due
$15
If you previously paid $35 for a club, select this option to pay $15 to add a sport.
If you previously paid $35 for a club, select this option to pay $15 to add a sport.
More details...
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue