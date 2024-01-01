Contact Us

As a social club comprised of Italian Americans and others interested in Italian Culture and the club’s mission, the Kalamazoo Italian American Club (KIAC) embraces one of the primary foundations of Italian culture, the enjoyment of living life.





We aim to foster friendship among area Italian Americans while promoting and enhancing the vibrancy of the Italian culture within the Greater Kalamazoo area. KIAC meetings and events are intended to enhance fellowship cultivated through its existence and are typically held in places that embrace the Italian cultural spirit.





Celebrate Italian culture, share the spirit, and develop an appreciation for the heritage with your fellow Italians at the Kalamazoo Italian American Club.