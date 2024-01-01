Women's NICA On-the-Bike Skills 101 training 5/4 Pickall

It's International Women's Mountain Biking Day!

This is an OTB class taught by women coach supporters and with a focus on women coaches as the students. MICL requests that men select another OTB class option besides this one, as the intention is to create a space especially inviting to women coaches. The Maryland league currently has barely over 20% female coaches and this is part of an effort to improve that.









This session meets Level II Coach License Requirements and is limited to 10 participants plus coach(es).

Training will take place at the Pickall area.

Class will begin at 9 AM - please arrive a little bit early so we can start on time.

This clinic will be held outdoors, so please bring your bike and appropriate riding and safety gear for the weather - we recommend sunscreen/bug repellent. This training session includes a NICA Coaching Manual digital download and the infamous OTB 101 field guide.

As conditions remain fluid, rather than post potentially out of date COVID protocols, we will follow all safety protocols as required by the jurisdiction where the training is taking place at the time of the event.

Event Details

Participants will learn both basic and advanced mountain biking skills as well as the progressive steps needed to teach them effectively, experiential teaching techniques, how to accommodate different learning styles and how to create a positive learning environment for young riders. Taught by NICA-certified Coach Supporters.

This course must be completed in 2 phases: At home and on your own time/pace via NICA PitZone using the online training platform (3 hours), and in-person for 3 hours at the time and location detailed above. You must complete both for full credit, and online classroom training must be completed prior to the in-person training. WORKING MOUNTAIN BIKES AND HELMETS ARE REQUIRED. Dress appropriately for the weather as this is an outdoor instructional course and not a "ride". Please bring your own food and water.

The intent of this training is to provide participants with proven teaching methodologies to use at a NICA practice, involving skills instruction and a NICA short course for student-athletes. Attendance for this event will be limited to ensure that coaches feel confident and comfortable teaching our student-athletes mountain biking skills. Remember, although you may learn some new skills from the event, the focus goes well beyond enhancing your own mountain biking skills, with an emphasis on how to teach, assess, and improve basic skills. Participants will be asked to show their understanding of the various skills and NICA terminology, by demonstration of skills through teach back scenarios.

Upon completing On-the-Bike Skills 101 coaches will be able to help teach skills at practices, provide appropriate feedback to student-athletes, and will be able to lead rides at practice. Once you complete OTB 101 you are not required to complete it again, however if you retake the course you will receive CEU's towards your current license status.

For more Information on NICA Coach License Program: https://www.nationalmtb.org/coaches-license-program/

OTB Students must be a fully registered Coach in PitZone and associated with a team within MICL.

Please log into your PitZone Coach account and follow the instructions on completing the online OTB Classroom Training - this must be completed before the in-person training: https://pitzone.nationalmtb.org/users/sign_in

The online portion of the training (viewing the online content and passing the online quiz) must be completed PRIOR to the in-person training.

There is a $25 fee for this certification, for this nominal cost you receive expert training from our nationally certified Coach Supporters, you receive an OTB 101 Field Guide, the ability to improve your personal riding skills by focusing on key technical movements, and most importantly, gain the skills necessary to teach your student athletes in a manner that is consistent across the NICA organization.



