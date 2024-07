Does your chili have what it takes to win the ultimate prize? Voted Summerville's Best Chili for 2024 will be YOUR TITLE if you win! First place winner takes $150 cash prize, second place takes $100. We are limiting the teams, so the competition is steep! Bring your 8"x11" sign advertising your team. GOOD LUCK!!





*Cups, spoons, and napkins will be provided. BYO Serving pot and preferred serving utensils*