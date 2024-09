We provide a variety of fun soccer ministry public camps and free camps for refugee youth serving 100s of campers each year. Sponsorships help provide needs based scholarships and are a great way support to show you community support for youth and families.





$250 - Sponsor A Camper

$500 Sponsor Camp Water Bottle

$750 - Secondary Camp T-Shirt Sponsor

$1000 - Primary Camp T-Shirt Sponsor