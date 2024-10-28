2024 Fundraising Dinner Event Benefitting Elara Caring Hospice Foundation

House Ponyshoe served on Texas Toast with Fries and Homemade Cheese Sauce Guest Choice – Hamburger, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Fried Chicken breast (buffalo or Nashville style available), Applewood Smoked Ham, Classic Bacon Strips, Grilled Grouper, Cornmeal Breaded Grouper. Dessert (all made from scratch in house) Guest Choice – Lemon Vanilla Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, Pumpkin Cheesecake. Soft Beverages included

House Ponyshoe served on Texas Toast with Fries and Homemade Cheese Sauce Guest Choice – Hamburger, Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Fried Chicken breast (buffalo or Nashville style available), Applewood Smoked Ham, Classic Bacon Strips, Grilled Grouper, Cornmeal Breaded Grouper. Dessert (all made from scratch in house) Guest Choice – Lemon Vanilla Cheesecake, Flourless Chocolate Cake, Pumpkin Cheesecake. Soft Beverages included

More details...