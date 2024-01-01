American Heart Association HeartSaver CPR, AED, and First Aid Course

Thank you for your interest in taking the American Heart Association's HeartSaver CPR, AED, and First-Aid course.





Through the generosity of Muhlenberg's SGA, these courses are being offered free of charge to the campus community. This course will provide you with the knowledge to save someone's life, FOR FREE!





Please take a look at these dates. If none of them work, please feel free to either check back later, as we will be adding more, or send us an email at [email protected].





Thank you for your interest, and look forward to meeting you soon!