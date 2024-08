4 hour tattoo raffle. $50 per entry. Enter as many times as you like. Raffle is for one person only. Winner can not divide it up. If you can’t go the whole 4 hour then you forfeit the remaining time left. Drawing will be held July 1st at 6pm. If you win and have an appointment already set with me you can use it for your session that’s already set. When the winner is picked I will contact you and we will figure out a date that works for us both..