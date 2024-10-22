HorsePlayFest Silent Auction

"Step into a round pen with a horse and discover the leader within you." ~Renee Sievert Would you like to communicate more effectively? Are you willing to live your life with more presence? Are you looking for clarity and vision? Are you ready to live transparently and authentically? Would you like to step into your role as a leader? Do you want more? For yourself, your relationships, your business teams, your company? Through honest reflection, insight, and self-evaluation, you can tap into your inner wisdom – to unlock the answers that you already know. Are you ready to: Listen. . .learn. . .lead. . . .? Come find out what Equus is all about. Sign yourself up along with 3 friends for a half day Equus workshop with Renee Sievert, Equus Coach Master Facilitator & HorsePlay Collective Equine Coach Manager. ~ Renee ia a Brené Brown Certified Daring Way and Dare to Lead Facilitator (CDTLF). ~ Renee is a member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT). ~ Renee is a PCC certified member of the International Coach Federation. ~ Renee is a Master Coach Certified by Martha Beck﻿. ~ Renee is a Certified Master Equus Facilitator through the Center for Equus Coaching. ~ Renee is certified in the Leadership Circle System and Leadership Circle Profile (LCP) 360 Assessment. Value: $1,500

