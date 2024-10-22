HorsePlayFest Silent Auction

Private Art + Garden Tour with Curated Baja Lunch & Wine
$2,500
Take a private tour of a world-class African art collection, garden and exotic aviary at a fabulous Coastal Estate in La Jolla Farms. This tour is accompanied with a gourmet Baja lunch prepared by renowned Chef Flor Franco, with paired wines by vintner Demian Sandoval. Up to 10 guests may attend. Value: $5,000
One Night w/ Breakfast for 2 at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
$600
Gather your favorite someone and get ready to be pampered at the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa. Rancho Valencia is a 5-star resort in the heart of Rancho Sante Fe. Situated across 45 acres of lush gardens and citrus groves, this Forbes 5-star-rated Resort and Spa features rejuvenating wellness, fitness, and world-renowned tennis programming. This one-night, weekday, local getaway will leave you totally rested and rejuvenated.
Value: $1,500
4 Day & 3 Night Idyllwild Getaway in Vintage Creekside Cabin
$1,000
A four-day & three-night stay at historic “Strawberry Corner” cabin in charming Idyllwild, only two hours from San Diego in the San Jacinto Mountains! This 100-year-old vintage cabin is right on Strawberry Creek. It is just steps to the village, brew pubs, fabulous restaurants, gift stores, movie theater, ice cream parlor, and coffee houses. It is also close to beautiful hiking trails and picturesque lakes! Max 8 people, dog okay with deposit.
And for your long weekend in the woods, take along with you a 9L bottle of Podio Podium Sera Langhe DOC Nebbiolo. The polio vineyard first appears in 1467, when the Count Domino granted his land to his stewards for cultivation. He required that half of the grapes were to be property of the castle, but all of the grapes from Podio were reserved for the count ("salvo et riservato vites Podia Serrae"). This wine is elegant and balanced, with soft tannins.
Value: $2,500
7 Nights at an Enchanted Villa in Puerto Vallarta
$12,000
Transport yourself to the small town of Bucerias, just 25 minutes from Puerto Vallarta. This charming town is the home of many ex-pats who settled there some 30 years ago. The town of Bucerias is known for its art galleries and restaurants. This enchanted property has been family-owned since 2005.
Celebrate a life milestone with 18 of your closest friends and family. Spend 7 nights at a private, beachside escape that sleeps up to 18 guests including children. A total of 8 private bedrooms with King beds, AC and en suite bathrooms. The Villa has 5 bedrooms. The Casita has 3 bedrooms and a studio. Large temperature-controlled pool that sits in between the villa and the casita. The entire property is roughly 1 acre sitting on sandy beach.
The Villa is staffed daily with two housekeepers, two chefs and three bartenders/kitchen support staff. In addition, the estate is run by an English speaking property manager, Esther who’s extremely detailed oriented and is your personal concierge during your stay. She’ll help with airport transfers, grocery shopping, planning meals, coordinate spa treatments, and any fun outings. Guests are responsible for their airfare, airport transfers, food, beverages and tips. Black out weeks are: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.
Value: $24,000+
One Night Steeped in Nature at the Grand Del Mar
$300
Feel immersed in the magic of your surroundings. Set alongside Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, each luxury guest room and suite has been designed to let nature in. Feel the California sunshine stream through floor-to-ceiling windows, or step onto your balcony or spacious terrace to take in sweeping views of the canyon, serene pools lined with towering palms, or lush fairways. Take a scenic hike. Lounge poolside. Focus on your well-being or dive into the action.
Escape from your routine and spend one mid-week night in an elegantly appointed guestroom at the Grand Del Mar featuring spacious marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs, expansive balconies and terraces, and spectacular views of the resort gardens, Grand Golf Club or Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve. Relax, soak, or dine in the comfort of your private and tranquil Southern California retreat.
The vast selection of enticing culinary offerings at the resort makes each mealtime an opportunity for exploration. Enjoy elegant fine dining and creative contemporary cuisine, or savor casual poolside fare, gourmet espressos, and cocktails. With an extensive wine program, seasonal menus, afternoon tea, and events for oenophiles, epicureans, and connoisseurs alike, there’s no shortage of palate satisfaction at this world-class San Diego resort.
Value: $800
Half-Day Equus Workshop for 4
$750
"Step into a round pen with a horse and discover the leader within you." ~Renee Sievert
Would you like to communicate more effectively?
Are you willing to live your life with more presence?
Are you looking for clarity and vision?
Are you ready to live transparently and authentically?
Would you like to step into your role as a leader?
Do you want more? For yourself, your relationships, your business teams, your company? Through honest reflection, insight, and self-evaluation, you can tap into your inner wisdom – to unlock the answers that you already know.
Are you ready to: Listen. . .learn. . .lead. . . .?
Come find out what Equus is all about. Sign yourself up along with 3 friends for a half day Equus workshop with Renee Sievert, Equus Coach Master Facilitator & HorsePlay Collective Equine Coach Manager.
~ Renee ia a Brené Brown Certified Daring Way and Dare to Lead Facilitator (CDTLF).
~ Renee is a member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT).
~ Renee is a PCC certified member of the International Coach Federation.
~ Renee is a Master Coach Certified by Martha Beck.
~ Renee is a Certified Master Equus Facilitator through the Center for Equus Coaching.
~ Renee is certified in the Leadership Circle System and Leadership Circle Profile (LCP) 360 Assessment. Value: $1,500
The Ultimate Valle de Guadalupe Food & Wine Experience
$1,200
- One night, mid-week stay for 2 at La Villa del Valle Country Retreat. Perched on a hilltop in the heart of the Mexican Wine Country, La Villa del Valle is a small, luxury inn for the discerning traveler. This secluded relaxing sanctuary lies in the beautiful Guadalupe Valley with commanding panoramic views of vineyards, olive groves, rows of fragrant lavender and mountains on all sides.
- Door-to-Door Private Transportation from San Diego with Expedited Border Crossing
- Trip Planning & Concierge Service by Baja Wine & Food
- VIP Wine Tasting Experiences at Vena Cava, Bruma and Lechuza Wineries
- Multi-Course Family Style Dinner at #5 Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants: Fauna in Bruma by Chef David Castro
- Al Fresco Lunch at Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand Villa Torel Restaurant by Chef Alfredo Villanueva
- Brunch at Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand and “Best Breakfast in the World” La Cocina de Doña Esthela
- Personally hosted by Baja Wine & Food’s founder & CEO, Fernando Gaxiola
Value: $2,500
The Best of Del Mar Shopping & Dining
$400
Enjoy a day of shopping and a week of dinners in Old Del Mar. Try on your new cowboy hats for mom & dad with boots for baby, from the Frustrated Cowboy, a cozy western wear boutique in the heart of old Del Mar. Then walk up and down the twinkling streets of Del Mar enjoying the delicious local cuisine from Monarch Ocean Pub in Del Mar Plaza, Del Mar Seaside Grill, En Fuego, Harry's Coffee Shop & Harry's Taco Bar ($100 at each restaurant).
Value: $750
