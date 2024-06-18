Group Trail Cleanup

Help Keep Richmond Sparkling with a James River Cleanup!

Join us for a volunteer event to help preserve our local green spaces. This year we're going down to the James River, one of the most visited attractions in the region.





Event Details:

Location: James River Park System, parking at the 22nd St. Parking lot off of Riverside Drive. We'll have cold drinks and snacks. Dress in clothes that can get dirty -- or wet if you feel like jumping in the river. :)

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM









Join the YRichmond GroupMe!

YRichmond 2024 GroupMe





You will receive a confirmation email after registering (it may go to spam) and we will be in touch about events!