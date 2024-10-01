TEST Blueprints & Brews: Constructing Communities

TEST Dominio IV 2015 Voyager's Manuscript Pinot Noir (x2)
$1
Starting bid
Two bottles of wonderful and local Pinot Noir described by Patrick Reuter as:
"Like an old book unopened for many years, a part of its gift lies in the tail of its journey. Open the book and inside you find undeciphered text, elaborate drawings, and vivid flowing colors that add to its mystery. With such beauty, the heart melts the mind’s need to ask for further questions. This is the splendor of the Voyager’s Manuscript."
Two bottles of wonderful and local Pinot Noir described by Patrick Reuter as:
"Like an old book unopened for many years, a part of its gift lies in the tail of its journey. Open the book and inside you find undeciphered text, elaborate drawings, and vivid flowing colors that add to its mystery. With such beauty, the heart melts the mind’s need to ask for further questions. This is the splendor of the Voyager’s Manuscript."
TEST Alexana 2021 Signature Pinot Noir (x4)
$1
Starting bid
A wonderful package of four of Alexana's lovely Pinot Noir. This pack is an opportunity to savor local flavors as we slip back into fall. Recipient of 95 points by the International Wine Report, and 94 points by The Wine Spectator, this wine has been hand-crafted from carefully selected barrels throughout the aging process. Each barrel is chosen for their extraordinary texture and concentration, and they blend seamlessly together to create our most elegant expression of Pinot Noir. Signature Pinot Noir is elegant in style and the composition is made up of fruit from some of our most mature vines on the estate.
Barrel-aged for 11 months
A wonderful package of four of Alexana's lovely Pinot Noir. This pack is an opportunity to savor local flavors as we slip back into fall. Recipient of 95 points by the International Wine Report, and 94 points by The Wine Spectator, this wine has been hand-crafted from carefully selected barrels throughout the aging process. Each barrel is chosen for their extraordinary texture and concentration, and they blend seamlessly together to create our most elegant expression of Pinot Noir. Signature Pinot Noir is elegant in style and the composition is made up of fruit from some of our most mature vines on the estate.
Barrel-aged for 11 months
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!