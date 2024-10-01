TEST Blueprints & Brews: Constructing Communities

A wonderful package of four of Alexana's lovely Pinot Noir. This pack is an opportunity to savor local flavors as we slip back into fall. Recipient of 95 points by the International Wine Report, and 94 points by The Wine Spectator, this wine has been hand-crafted from carefully selected barrels throughout the aging process. Each barrel is chosen for their extraordinary texture and concentration, and they blend seamlessly together to create our most elegant expression of Pinot Noir. Signature Pinot Noir is elegant in style and the composition is made up of fruit from some of our most mature vines on the estate. Barrel-aged for 11 months

