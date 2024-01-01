M3 Presents: Raising Royalty Networking Edition

Join us for a networking event designed especially for our youth. Our Young Kings & Queens will have the opportunity to hear from some of the most inspiring youthpreneurs and entrepreneurs in Hampton Roads. This event will focus on enhancing social and public speaking skills while providing a safe space where youth can be 100% themselves.





In addition to networking, there will be food, performers, giveaways, and vendors to make the event even more exciting. Don't miss this chance to connect, learn, and grow with your peers!





Be ready to walk the red carpet