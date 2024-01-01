Shabbaton Spring 2024

The Cornell Center for Jewish Living will be holding its 2024 Spring Shabbaton for high school students the weekend of April 12th. Students will be housed either on North Campus with a current freshman or on West Campus/CJL with upperclassmen depending on availability. All housing and meals will be provided along with a campus tour and evening activities. Please note that participants are responsible for transportation to and from Cornell. Participation limit is subject to space availability. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].