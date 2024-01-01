TallyRobotics Summer Camp - Advanced LEGO Robotics 5th-7th grades

When: July 15-19 (9 AM - 3 PM)





Where: FAMU-FSU College of Engineering





Who: Students in (rising) 5th-7th grades





Cost: $250





LEGO® Robotics Camp: During this week-long camp students grades 5th-7th will learn everything from programming techniques to move the Spike Prime robot to more advanced programming using the different sensors on the Spike Prime robot. They will also gain experience in mechanical design and game strategy. The week will culminate with a Robot Games session and robot showcase where the students will explain their programming structure and the design of their robot and attachments.





The days will be split into build and programming, outside play, and core values activities. The camp will also take a tour of the College of Engineering and hear from guest faculty during the week about careers in Engineering and STEM.





Lunch is NOT provided. Students will need to bring a water bottle and a packed lunch.





VISIT/FOLLOW us on Facebook: @TallyRobotics or www.tallyrobotics.org





Got questions? [email protected]