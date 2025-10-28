40+DDC 2026 Leadership Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
Clearwater, FL 33767, USA
Full Fee Payment for 2026 Leadership Retreat ( PLEASE NOTE : $175 OF YOUR PAYMENT IS NON-REFUNDABLE)
Non Refundable Deposit for 2026 Leadership Retreat needed to secure your spot!
Payment #2 for 2026 Leadership Retreat Due by 11/28/25
*This should only be paid if you have registered and paid the deposit of $175*
Payment #3 for 2026 Leadership Retreat Due by 12/28/25
*This should only be paid if you have registered and paid the deposit of $175*
Payment #4 for 2026 Leadership Retreat Due by 01/28/26
*This should only be paid if you have registered and paid the deposit of $175*
Payment #5 for 2026 Leadership Retreat Due by 02/28/26
*This should only be paid if you have registered and paid the deposit of $175*
Payment #6 for 2026 Leadership Retreat Due by 03/20/26 ( This is your final payment)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!