GHS Softball will have banquet on May 7th, 2024. Banquet will be held at the Colleyville Center (5301 Riverwalk Dr, Colleyville, TX 76034). We would love to invite all family and friends to attend to celebrate the success of the program and players from 6:30-9:00pm. This year ticket sales will be $25. If you joined booster club, your ticket for your player has already been included and paid for.





Head Count Due: April 22nd!!!