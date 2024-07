Get out your best Kentucky Derby outfits, and your over -the-top hats- this is event is a bit of fun and fancy to honor the resilience of the very individuals we support.





Join us for our first annual Kentucky Derby Affair to benefit our mission to serve those experiencing crisis pregnancy and support our partner organizations.





1:30 pm / Doors and socializing

3:00 pm/ Prizes

3:57 pm/ The Race

3:59 pm/Outdoor games and thanks

5:00 pm/everyone home safe