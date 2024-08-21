2024 Tribute of Light

*One Tribute of Light
*Donor Level Recognition on signage on display at the event
(individual or company name)
*Tribute Name Recognition on signage on display at the
event (Name on Tribute)
*A card that is mailed to a local cancer patient in active
treatment
*One Tribute of Light
*Donor Level Recognition on signage on display at the event
(individual or company name)
*Tribute Name Recognition on signage on display at the
event (Name on Tribute)
*A card that is mailed to a local cancer patient in active
treatment
Silver Star
$50
*One Tribute of Light
*Donor Level Recognition on signage on display at the event
(individual or company name)
*Tribute Name Recognition on signage on display at the event
(Name on Tribute)
*One Tribute of Light
*Donor Level Recognition on signage on display at the event
(individual or company name)
*Tribute Name Recognition on signage on display at the event
(Name on Tribute)
Bronze Star
$25
*One Tribute of Light
*Tribute Level Recognition on signage on display at the event
*One Tribute of Light
*Tribute Level Recognition on signage on display at the event
Add a donation for American Cancer Society - Northeast Region
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!