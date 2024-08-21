2024 Tribute of Light

PPG Place Skating Rink-Stanwix St. and 4th Ave.

Gold Star
$100
*One Tribute of Light *Donor Level Recognition on signage on display at the event (individual or company name) *Tribute Name Recognition on signage on display at the event (Name on Tribute) *A card that is mailed to a local cancer patient in active treatment
Silver Star
$50
*One Tribute of Light *Donor Level Recognition on signage on display at the event (individual or company name) *Tribute Name Recognition on signage on display at the event (Name on Tribute)
Bronze Star
$25
*One Tribute of Light *Tribute Level Recognition on signage on display at the event
Add a donation for American Cancer Society - Northeast Region

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!