Indy Dog Advocates Shop

Unisex fit, sizes small to extra large, Indy Dog Advocates t-shirts. Indicate the shirt desired in the "notes" section at check out. Shirts are $20 plus $5 shipping (for each shirt)=$25
Unisex fit, 2x and 3x, Indy Dog Advocates shirts. Indicate the shirt desired in the "notes" section at check out. We have limited stock in these sizes but we can order more if we get enough orders. Shirts are $30 plus $5 shipping (for each shirt)=$35
Shirts are $25 plus $5 shipping= $30
Unisex fit Indy Dog Advocates Mini Ink Fix shirts. It has the logos of the participating studios on the back. Make sure to indicate the size desired, S to XL: $15 per shirt plus $5 shipping extra per shirt for a total of $20.
Unisex fit, 2x and 3x, Indy Dog Advocates Mini Ink Fix shirts. Make sure to indicate the size desired. We have limited stock in these sizes but we can order more if we get enough orders. $15 per shirt plus $5 shipping (per shirt) for a total of $25.
Your dog needs a new colorful dog bandana to show off your support for the Bucks for Balls program and spay and neuter in general!! Available colors are blue, purple, orange, red and black. Make sure to indicate the color you want. Price is $5 plus $2 shipping for a total of $7.
Women's cut, sizes S-XL.
T-shirt price is $20 plus $5 shipping.
Women's cut, sizes S-XL, T-shirt price is $20 plus $5 shipping.
Sizes S-XL, T-shirt price is $20 plus $5 shipping.
Sizes S-XL, T-shirt price is $20 plus $5 shipping.
$8 plus $4 shipping
sizes 2x-3x, T-shirt price is $25 plus $5 shipping.
sizes 2x-3x, T-shirt price is $25 plus $5 shipping.
Sizes 2x-3x, T-shirt price is $25 plus $5 shipping.
Sizes 2x-3x, T-shirt price is $25 plus $5 shipping.
Drag Brunch was a blast! Even if you couldn't get a ticket for the sold out event you can get part of the fun with one of the event shirts! Sizes S to XL. $20 plus $5 shipping for a total of $25.
Drag Brunch was a blast! Even if you couldn't get a ticket for the sold out event you can get part of the fun with one of the event shirts! Sizes 2x and 3x. $25 plus $5 shipping for a total of $30.
Celebrate Halloween and support IDA at the same time by getting our Halloween shirt! $20 plus $5 shipping.
From the iconic Ink Fix event! Logos from the participating tattoo studios on the back. Sizes S-XL. $20 plus $5 shipping for a total of $25.
From the iconic Ink Fix event! Logos from the participating tattoo studios on the back. Sizes 2x and 3x. $25 plus $5 shipping for a total of $30.
