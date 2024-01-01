Women at the Well Luncheon-Our Stories, Our Songs!

An encouraging, faith building and healing women’s luncheon event featuring an inspiring God story and worship that will fill your cup! This event is being hosted by Altered Stories Ministry (www.alteredstories.org
) and Freedom to Flourish KC (Freedom to Flourish KC
).
Our inspiring storytelling and beautiful songs of worship luncheon event will quench your thirst and allow you to meet Jesus at the well! Mischelle Saunders-Gottsch, Founder & CEO of Altered Stories Ministry will be facilitating the event. Melissa Holstrom, Founder & CEO of Freedom to Flourish KC will be leading worship. and will perform a worship song that aligns with speaker, Karen Blankenship.
Featured speaker and Women's Ministry Leader, Karen Blankenship, Founder of KB Speaks (www.kbspeaks.live
) and former Altered Stories Show podcast guest 85 will share her leadership God Story, "Eight Things I Discovered about Women and Leadership".
A nourishing lunch will also be served and you will enjoy the uplifting meeting location at Bridge Space in beautiful Lee's Summit. Missouri. Price is $25 per person.