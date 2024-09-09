Stagebugz Theatre Fall 2024 Sponsorships

1/4 page space in EITHER Jacqueline Hyde or Elf, Jr. printed program. Sponsorship also includes logo placement on Stagebugz Theatre website. Design dimensions: 4x2.5 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected].
1/2 Page
$45
1/2 page space in EITHER Jacqueline Hyde or Elf, Jr. printed program. Sponsorship also includes logo placement on Stagebugz Theatre website. Design dimensions: 4x5 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected].
Full Page
$85
Full page space in EITHER Jacqueline Hyde or Elf, Jr. printed program. Full page sponsorship includes two free tickets and logo placement on Stagebugz Theatre website. Design dimensions: 5x8 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected].
1/4 Page: Two-Show Bundle
$45
1/4 page space in BOTH Jacqueline Hyde and Elf, Jr. printed programs. Sponsorship also includes logo placement on Stagebugz Theatre website. Design dimensions: 4x2.5 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected].
1/2 Page: Two-Show Bundle
$85
1/2 page space in BOTH Jacqueline Hyde and Elf, Jr. printed programs. Sponsorship also includes logo placement on Stagebugz Theatre website. Design dimensions: 4x5 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected].
Full Page: Two-Show Bundle
$160
Full page space in BOTH Jacqueline Hyde and Elf, Jr. printed programs. Sponsorship also includes two free tickets to each show and logo placement on Stagebugz Theatre website. Design dimensions: 5x8 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected].
Scholarship Sponsor
$500
Sponsor a young performer's participation in Stagebugz programs! Sponsorship includes scholarship dedication for next season, half-page space in both show programs, 10 complimentary tickets for any Stagebugz show in 2024-2025, shout-out on social media, and company name and logo on Stagebugz website.
