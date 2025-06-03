Les Dames d'Escoffier Dallas

40th Anniversary Celebration & New Member Induction

6070 N Central Expy

Dallas, TX 75206, USA

Induction - Member
Free

Required event for LDE Dallas Active Members. Complimentary light bites & 1 drink ticket included.

Induction - Guest
Free

Attend the Induction Ceremony for the LDE Dallas Class of 2025. Complimentary light bites & cash bar available.

Anniversary Dinner - Active Member
$70

Multi course, plated dinner with wines. Cash bar available. Open seating.

Anniversary Dinner - Emeritus
$40

Multi course, plated dinner with wines. Cash bar available. Open seating. *Must have current LDE Dallas Emeritus status.

Anniversary Dinner - Guest
$90

Multi course, plated dinner with wines. Cash bar available. Open seating.

Anniversary Dinner - Table
$650

Reserved table for 8 people. Multi course, plated dinner with wines. Cash bar available.

Anniversary Dinner - Dame Alumna
$75

Multi course, plated dinner with wines. Cash bar available. Open seating. *Must be a former or retired Dame of the Dallas Chapter.

Induction - Member Not Attending
Free

This is a required event for LDE Dallas Active Members. Please make sure to give an explanation why you are not attending or email [email protected]

