Hosted by

Wichita Montessori School Inc

About this event

Sales closed

WMS 40th Anniversary Silent Auction

Pick-up location

515 S Wichita St, Wichita, KS 67202, USA

Petals & Peace item
Petals & Peace item
Petals & Peace
$35

Starting bid

Pair of Paintings by the Palmer sisters, frames included


Painting One:  Features the quote “Education is the best weapon for peace,” reflecting the core philosophy of educator Maria Montessori, which emphasizes nurturing children through cooperation, independence, and empathy as the foundation for a peaceful society. This is an 8” x 8” original watercolor and calligraphy generously made and donated by Annie Palmer.


Painting Two:  An original 5” x 7” watercolor by our talented Primary instructor, Emily Palmer, titled “Parts of a Flower.”  This hand-painted piece thoughtfully illustrates botanical elements with artistic detail.  The younger children at WMS learn the parts of a flower during the school year, making this artwork both meaningful and educational. An inspiring piece for educators, families, and art lovers alike.


Generously donated by Annie & Emily Palmer

WMS Alumni Ceramic Platter item
WMS Alumni Ceramic Platter item
WMS Alumni Ceramic Platter
$75

Starting bid

Value $150


This handcrafted ceramic platter created by Codey Davis, a former WMS student, is a beautiful reflection of a creative journey that began at Wichita Montessori School.


Codey is a ceramics graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and is now a studio instructor and program coordinator in Boulder, Colorado. She supports a thriving community of artists across three clay studios and credits her Montessori years with shaping her work ethic, curiosity, and love of problem-solving.


This meaningful piece of art celebrates the lasting impact of a Montessori foundation.


Generously donated by Codey Davis

Edge of Excellence item
Edge of Excellence
$250

Starting bid

$500 value


This exceptional, one-of-a-kind hand-forged knife is a true work of functional art.  Perfect for collectors, outdoorsmen, or anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship.

  • Blade: Hand forged from 5160 high-carbon steel, known for exceptional strength and long-lasting edge retention
  • Finish: Intricate electro-etched detailing ensures every blade is truly one of a kind
  • Handle: Naturally shed deer antler and ironwood, hand-shaped for comfort and visual impact
  • Accents: Solid brass furniture adds balance, durability, and timeless style
  • Sheath: Custom decorative leather sheath designed to protect the blade while complementing the craftsmanship
  • Display: Includes a handmade, perfectly fitted tiger maplewood stand
  • Craftsmanship: Every material is carefully selected and shaped by hand, resulting in a knife that is as rare as it is beautiful

Generously donated by Collin Forrest

Crestview Golf & Cart Experience item
Crestview Golf & Cart Experience
$175

Starting bid

$350 Value


Tee Off in Style!
Grab this ultimate golf package for four at Crestview Country Clubgolf cart included!


This golf bundle also comes with a box of Z-Star Diamond pure white golf balls, a black TravisMathew baseball hat, and a small portable Bluetooth speaker. Perfect for a fun day on the greens!


Generously donated by Trent Rommann Golf

Gift of Music item
Gift of Music
$100

Starting bid

$200 value


Give your child the gift of music! 

  • 10 weekly 45-minute classes for 1 child + caregiver (babies 10 months & younger are free)
  • Classes for mixed ages: babies through preschoolers (mixed-age classes encourage leadership and observation skills)
  • 6–12 families per class for a supportive, interactive environment. Children learn at their own pace, whether movers or observers.
  • Playful activities with songs, movement, & instruments
  • New songs each semester—3 years without repetition!

Each class includes engaging musical activities with movement, fingerplays, world songs, and hands-on instruments like drums, shakers, and maracas. A fun, educational, and memorable experience for the family!


Generously donated by Music Together of Wichita


Magic of Music & Theater item
Magic of Music & Theater
$50

Starting bid

$100 Value


Bid on this item to enjoy an exclusive backstage tour (between June 17 - August 2nd) & $100 gift voucher toward tickets for a future production.


Experience Broadway-caliber musical theater right here in Wichita! Founded in 1972, Music Theater Wichita produces world-class productions while placing education at the heart of its mission - serving hundreds of young people each year through classes, camps, and youth productions.

🎭 Music Theatre Wichita – 2026 Season Lineup:

  • Hello, Dolly! | June 17–21
  • Elf the Musical | July 8–12
  • Fiddler on the Roof | July 29–August 2
  • Hairspray | August 19–23
  • Les Misérables | September 9–13 (potential extension to September 14)

Generously donated by Angela Cassette & Music Theater Wichita

Tanganyika Wildlife Park Experience item
Tanganyika Wildlife Park Experience
$150

Starting bid

$300 value - 2 single admission tickets (children 4 & under are free)

  • Full Park Admission
  • Unlimited Animal Feedings
  • Unlimited Food: Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks, and Fountain Drinks
  • Two 21+ Beverages Beer, Wine, or Mocktail

Interact
Feed giraffes, lorikeets, rhinos, tortoises, lemurs, and more. Get hands-on with kangaroos and catch daily timed experiences: Rhino Feeding, Hippo Feeding, Tiger Demo and Bird Demo.

Splash
Cool off all summer long! The Splash Park is open Memorial Weekend through Labor Day, and is perfect for kids while parents relax at The Thirsty Sloth.

Eat
Fuel your adventure at Luna’s Canteen with included breakfast, lunch and snacks like pretzels and popcorn available throughout the day.

Learn
Every visit is a chance to learn.  Tanganyika’s knowledgeable staff share fun facts and conservation insights that help guests connect with wildlife in meaningful ways.


Generously donated by Tanganyika Wildlife Park


Orpheum Theater - Anniversary Film Series item
Orpheum Theater - Anniversary Film Series item
Orpheum Theater - Anniversary Film Series
$40

Starting bid

Value $80


🎬 Featured Film: Alice in Wonderland
🗓 Thursday, May 21st at 7:00 PM


Four movie tickets, coupons for sodas/snacks, & Orpheum 100th anniversary goodies.


Enjoy a timeless night at the movies with four tickets to the 2026 Anniversary Film Series presented by the Orpheum Theatre, hosted at Century II - Mary Jane Teall Theater


This special movie night bundle includes:

  • Four movie tickets to Alice in Wonderland
  • Two snack combos (each includes popcorn & 2 sodas)
  • Two 100th Anniversary Orpheum cups
  • Two 100th Anniversary Orpheum coozies
  • A commemorative car magnet and stickers

Since 1922, the historic Orpheum Theatre has been the heart of Wichita’s arts scene. Currently undergoing a $10 million restoration, it is set to reopen in late 2026 and continue its century-long legacy of premier films and live performances.


Generously donated by Orpheum Theater

Thunder Hockey - Fun for Four item
Thunder Hockey - Fun for Four
$80

Starting bid

$160 Value


Score big with 4 center ice tickets to any Wichita Thunder home game during the regular 2025-26 season!  The Thunder are entering their 34th season and ninth as a member of the ECHL, the premier “AA” hockey league.  Don’t miss your chance to experience fast-paced, thrilling hockey action up close.  Enjoy a family night out that is fun for all ages!


Certificate can be redeemed at the Wichita Thunder Office M-F 9am-5pm OR at the Intrust Bank Arena during box office hours.


Generously donated By Wichita Thunder

Mommy & Me Hair Bundle item
Mommy & Me Hair Bundle item
Mommy & Me Hair Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Value $200


Treat yourselves to a little pampering!  This package includes everything you need for smooth, shiny, healthy hair — plus a little fun, too.  Whether it’s a fresh cut, a little self-care, or a salon day together, this bundle is the perfect way to enjoy some quality time while looking your best!


Bundle Includes:

  • Two 10% off vouchers toward first appointments
  • FREE conditioning treatment added to the second appointment
  • 2 Tangle Teezer brushes & 4 stylish hair clips
  • True Soft Hair Care Set (shampoo, conditioner, masque & argan oil)
  • Luminous Color - shampoo & conditioner
  • The Wizard detangling primer, Floral Drift hair mist & Maria Nila Breeze hand lotion

Generously donated by Lumi Hair Salon

Snack Week Freedom item
Snack Week Freedom
$30

Starting bid

Value $60


Primary Snack Week covered for you!


Give away your Primary snack duties for one whole week!  The Parent Group will handle everything — shopping, washing, chopping, scooping, prepping…all of it!


No last-minute grocery store runs.
No late-night snack prep.
No morning rush stress.


Take the week off and let us do the work for you!


Donated by WMS Parents Group

Viva Las Vegas Luxury item
Viva Las Vegas Luxury item
Viva Las Vegas Luxury
$800

Starting bid

Value $1,600


Indulge in an unforgettable getaway at the iconic Fontainebleau Las Vegas with this extraordinary two-night stay with world-class dining. This luxury escape blends indulgence and unforgettable memories in the heart of Las Vegas.

  • Two-night hotel stay for two in a luxurious Bleau King Room
  • Dinner for two (up to $400) at either Don’s Prime– a sophisticated steakhouse featuring exceptional domestic & Japanese Wagyu and a world-class wine program OR Chyna Club – an immersive Far East–inspired dining journey designed to delight the senses
  • Brunch for two at La Fontaine (up to $250), where French-inspired cuisine meets opulence
  • Admission for two to the Hall of Excellence, curated by Tom Brady and Jim Gray, featuring extraordinary memorabilia from icons such as Muhammad Ali, Oprah Winfrey, and Elvis Presley

Valid through August 31, 2026.  Excludes holidays & blackout dates, based on availability.  Does not include gratuity.  Must be 21+

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!