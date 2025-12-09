WMS 40th Anniversary Silent Auction

Pair of Paintings by the Palmer sisters, frames included





Painting One: Features the quote “Education is the best weapon for peace,” reflecting the core philosophy of educator Maria Montessori, which emphasizes nurturing children through cooperation, independence, and empathy as the foundation for a peaceful society. This is an 8” x 8” original watercolor and calligraphy generously made and donated by Annie Palmer.



Painting Two: An original 5” x 7” watercolor by our talented Primary instructor, Emily Palmer, titled “Parts of a Flower.” This hand-painted piece thoughtfully illustrates botanical elements with artistic detail. The younger children at WMS learn the parts of a flower during the school year, making this artwork both meaningful and educational. An inspiring piece for educators, families, and art lovers alike.





Generously donated by Annie & Emily Palmer