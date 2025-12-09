WMS 40th Anniversary Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Pair of Paintings by the Palmer sisters, frames included
Painting One: Features the quote “Education is the best weapon for peace,” reflecting the core philosophy of educator Maria Montessori, which emphasizes nurturing children through cooperation, independence, and empathy as the foundation for a peaceful society. This is an 8” x 8” original watercolor and calligraphy generously made and donated by Annie Palmer.
Painting Two: An original 5” x 7” watercolor by our talented Primary instructor, Emily Palmer, titled “Parts of a Flower.” This hand-painted piece thoughtfully illustrates botanical elements with artistic detail. The younger children at WMS learn the parts of a flower during the school year, making this artwork both meaningful and educational. An inspiring piece for educators, families, and art lovers alike.
Generously donated by Annie & Emily Palmer
Starting bid
Value $150
This handcrafted ceramic platter created by Codey Davis, a former WMS student, is a beautiful reflection of a creative journey that began at Wichita Montessori School.
Codey is a ceramics graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology and is now a studio instructor and program coordinator in Boulder, Colorado. She supports a thriving community of artists across three clay studios and credits her Montessori years with shaping her work ethic, curiosity, and love of problem-solving.
This meaningful piece of art celebrates the lasting impact of a Montessori foundation.
Generously donated by Codey Davis
Starting bid
$500 value
This exceptional, one-of-a-kind hand-forged knife is a true work of functional art. Perfect for collectors, outdoorsmen, or anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship.
Generously donated by Collin Forrest
Starting bid
$350 Value
Tee Off in Style!
Grab this ultimate golf package for four at Crestview Country Club—golf cart included!
This golf bundle also comes with a box of Z-Star Diamond pure white golf balls, a black TravisMathew baseball hat, and a small portable Bluetooth speaker. Perfect for a fun day on the greens!
Generously donated by Trent Rommann Golf
Starting bid
$200 value
Give your child the gift of music!
Each class includes engaging musical activities with movement, fingerplays, world songs, and hands-on instruments like drums, shakers, and maracas. A fun, educational, and memorable experience for the family!
Generously donated by Music Together of Wichita
Starting bid
$100 Value
Bid on this item to enjoy an exclusive backstage tour (between June 17 - August 2nd) & $100 gift voucher toward tickets for a future production.
Experience Broadway-caliber musical theater right here in Wichita! Founded in 1972, Music Theater Wichita produces world-class productions while placing education at the heart of its mission - serving hundreds of young people each year through classes, camps, and youth productions.
Generously donated by Angela Cassette & Music Theater Wichita
Starting bid
$300 value - 2 single admission tickets (children 4 & under are free)
Interact
Feed giraffes, lorikeets, rhinos, tortoises, lemurs, and more. Get hands-on with kangaroos and catch daily timed experiences: Rhino Feeding, Hippo Feeding, Tiger Demo and Bird Demo.
Splash
Cool off all summer long! The Splash Park is open Memorial Weekend through Labor Day, and is perfect for kids while parents relax at The Thirsty Sloth.
Eat
Fuel your adventure at Luna’s Canteen with included breakfast, lunch and snacks like pretzels and popcorn available throughout the day.
Learn
Every visit is a chance to learn. Tanganyika’s knowledgeable staff share fun facts and conservation insights that help guests connect with wildlife in meaningful ways.
Generously donated by Tanganyika Wildlife Park
Starting bid
Value $80
🎬 Featured Film: Alice in Wonderland
🗓 Thursday, May 21st at 7:00 PM
Four movie tickets, coupons for sodas/snacks, & Orpheum 100th anniversary goodies.
Enjoy a timeless night at the movies with four tickets to the 2026 Anniversary Film Series presented by the Orpheum Theatre, hosted at Century II - Mary Jane Teall Theater
This special movie night bundle includes:
Since 1922, the historic Orpheum Theatre has been the heart of Wichita’s arts scene. Currently undergoing a $10 million restoration, it is set to reopen in late 2026 and continue its century-long legacy of premier films and live performances.
Generously donated by Orpheum Theater
Starting bid
$160 Value
Score big with 4 center ice tickets to any Wichita Thunder home game during the regular 2025-26 season! The Thunder are entering their 34th season and ninth as a member of the ECHL, the premier “AA” hockey league. Don’t miss your chance to experience fast-paced, thrilling hockey action up close. Enjoy a family night out that is fun for all ages!
Certificate can be redeemed at the Wichita Thunder Office M-F 9am-5pm OR at the Intrust Bank Arena during box office hours.
Generously donated By Wichita Thunder
Starting bid
Value $200
Treat yourselves to a little pampering! This package includes everything you need for smooth, shiny, healthy hair — plus a little fun, too. Whether it’s a fresh cut, a little self-care, or a salon day together, this bundle is the perfect way to enjoy some quality time while looking your best!
Bundle Includes:
Generously donated by Lumi Hair Salon
Starting bid
Value $60
Primary Snack Week covered for you!
Give away your Primary snack duties for one whole week! The Parent Group will handle everything — shopping, washing, chopping, scooping, prepping…all of it!
No last-minute grocery store runs.
No late-night snack prep.
No morning rush stress.
Take the week off and let us do the work for you!
Donated by WMS Parents Group
Starting bid
Value $1,600
Indulge in an unforgettable getaway at the iconic Fontainebleau Las Vegas with this extraordinary two-night stay with world-class dining. This luxury escape blends indulgence and unforgettable memories in the heart of Las Vegas.
Valid through August 31, 2026. Excludes holidays & blackout dates, based on availability. Does not include gratuity. Must be 21+
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!