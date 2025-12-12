The General Admission ticket grants entry to the Greenville (NC) Alumni Chapter 40th Anniversary Celebration Banquet, an elegant evening honoring 40 years of Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service.

This ticket includes:

Access to the Pre-Banquet Happy Hour Reception beginning at 5:00 PM , featuring light hors d’oeuvres, fellowship, and a cash bar

Admission to the formal banquet program , which will begin promptly at 6:00 PM

A plated dinner , served during the program

Participation in the evening’s program, including recognition of brothers and community partners, special presentations, and anniversary celebrations

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the reception and be seated prior to the start of the formal program.





Dress Code: Black Tie

Formal Black Tie attire is requested. Tuxedos or suits are requested for gentlemen, and formal evening gowns are requested for ladies.





This ticket offers a full evening of celebration, reflection, and fellowship as we commemorate this historic milestone. We look forward to celebrating with you.