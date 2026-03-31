Hosted by

The Lord's Church of Pittsburgh

About this event

Sales closed

40th Anniversary Celebration Banquet: Bridges of Hope Fundraiser

A Vacation of a Lifetime item
A Vacation of a Lifetime
$300

Starting bid

A 7 day stay at the Legacy Resort in Kissimmee, Florida during the week of November 22nd - November 29th.


Near Disney World Resorts.


Valued at $1,100

Autographed Jerome Bettis Football item
Autographed Jerome Bettis Football
$300

Starting bid

Signed Football by Steelers Running Back, Hall of Fame and '05 Super Bowl XL Champ, Jerome Bettis.


Valued at $1,000

Howard J. Blichfeldt Photography item
Howard J. Blichfeldt Photography
$75

Starting bid

Large photograph of Moraine Lake, Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada by photographer, Howard J. Blichfeldt, who is from Pittsburgh. 



Retail Value: $425



Brahmin Red Purse item
Brahmin Red Purse
$75

Starting bid

Brahman red purse. Elegant. Genuine leather.


Also includes the shoulder strap.


Retail value:   $300+ 

Skinceuticals Skin Care Basket item
Skinceuticals Skin Care Basket
$80

Starting bid

Treat your skin to the ultimate glow-up with this luxurious SkinCeuticals basket.


Featuring a gentle soothing cleanser and a curated selection of clinically backed formulas, this set is designed to support anti-aging, restore radiance, and promote healthy, balanced skin.


Retail Value at $300+

Family Fun Night item
Family Fun Night
$35

Starting bid

Includes a $50 Dave and Busters gift card, various board games, and snacks.


Valued at $100

Fine Dining Experience at the LeMont item
Fine Dining Experience at the LeMont
$50

Starting bid

A gift certificate for a fine dining experience in the heart of Pittsburgh valued at a $100.

Wine Tour Basket item
Wine Tour Basket
$75

Starting bid

A wine basket featuring a mixture of red & white wines perfect for a cozy night or a night out.


Valued at $125

The Butterfly Art with a Handcrafted Frame item
The Butterfly Art with a Handcrafted Frame
$75

Starting bid

Beautifully framed and matted picture of Butterflies. 


Frame is hand crafted.  

 
Retail value: $250  



Vase Set item
Vase Set
$45

Starting bid

Three Ivory Vases by Classic Lenox.


Each is very intricately designed.


Retail Value of Vase set: $200



"HER" Salon Beauty Basket item
"HER" Salon Beauty Basket
$45

Starting bid

Salon Gift Card to HER Salon.


Which specializes in natural hair braiding, hair extensions, after salon hair care, and much more!


Expires in 30 days on May 10th, 2026.


Value of $75

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