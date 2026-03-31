40th Anniversary Celebration Banquet: Bridges of Hope Fundraiser

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Starting bid
A 7 day stay at the Legacy Resort in Kissimmee, Florida during the week of November 22nd - November 29th.
Near Disney World Resorts.
Valued at $1,100
Starting bid
Signed Football by Steelers Running Back, Hall of Fame and '05 Super Bowl XL Champ, Jerome Bettis.
Valued at $1,000
Starting bid
Large photograph of Moraine Lake, Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada by photographer, Howard J. Blichfeldt, who is from Pittsburgh.
Retail Value: $425
Starting bid
Brahman red purse. Elegant. Genuine leather.
Also includes the shoulder strap.
Retail value: $300+
Starting bid
Treat your skin to the ultimate glow-up with this luxurious SkinCeuticals basket.
Featuring a gentle soothing cleanser and a curated selection of clinically backed formulas, this set is designed to support anti-aging, restore radiance, and promote healthy, balanced skin.
Retail Value at $300+
Starting bid
Includes a $50 Dave and Busters gift card, various board games, and snacks.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
A gift certificate for a fine dining experience in the heart of Pittsburgh valued at a $100.
Starting bid
A wine basket featuring a mixture of red & white wines perfect for a cozy night or a night out.
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Beautifully framed and matted picture of Butterflies.
Frame is hand crafted.
Retail value: $250
Starting bid
Three Ivory Vases by Classic Lenox.
Each is very intricately designed.
Retail Value of Vase set: $200
Starting bid
Salon Gift Card to HER Salon.
Which specializes in natural hair braiding, hair extensions, after salon hair care, and much more!
Expires in 30 days on May 10th, 2026.
Value of $75
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