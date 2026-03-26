Association Of Fundraising Professionals

Hosted by

Association Of Fundraising Professionals

About this event

40th Anniversary Celebration of National Philanthropy Day

1000 E Beltline Ave NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525, USA

AFP Member - Luncheon Only
$75
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy networking, lunch, and keynote speaker!

AFP Member - Mini Conference & Luncheon
$125
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy the mini-conference, networking, lunch, and keynote speaker! Mini conference includes coffee and light bites.

Nonmember - Luncheon Only
$100
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy networking, lunch, and keynote speaker!

Nonmember - Mini Conference & Luncheon
$150
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy the mini-conference, networking, lunch, and keynote speaker! Mini conference includes coffee and light bites.

Student - Luncheon Only
$45
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy networking, lunch, and keynote speaker!

Student - Mini Conference & Luncheon
$95
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy the mini-conference, networking, lunch, and keynote speaker! Mini conference includes coffee and light bites.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!