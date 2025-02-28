40th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Sponsorships

• Opportunity to welcome attendees from the stage honoring esteemed Sister Cities Delegates and Consulate Members
• 30 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Opportunity for input at menu selection
• Premier logo listing on all event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visual materials
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
• Complimentary valet parking for guests
Ambassador Sponsorship
$15,000
• 10 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo projection night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Premier logo listing on event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visuals
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
• Complimentary valet passes for guests
Embassy Sponsorship
$5,000
• 10 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo projection night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Premier logo listing on event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visuals
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
Community Sponsorship: Exclusive Partnership for Non-Profits
$1,000
• 10 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo projection night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Premier logo listing on event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visuals
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
Entertainment Sponsorship
$15,000
• Opportunity to introduce the entertainment
• 10 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo projection night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Premier logo listing on event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visuals
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
• Complimentary valet parking for guests
Valet Sponsorship
$15,000
• Opportunity to feature logo at valet booth, directional signage, leave behind ticket
• 10 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo projection night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Premier logo listing on event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visuals
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
• Complimentary valet passes for guests
Decor Sponsorship
$15,000
• Opportunity to feature logo at centerpieces for registration, reception, and event tables
• 10 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo projection night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Premier logo listing on event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visuals
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
• Complimentary valet passes for guests
Dessert Sponsorship
$10,000
• Opportunity for input at dessert selection
• 10 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo projection night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Premier logo listing on event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visuals
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
• Complimentary valet passes for guests
Hoteling Sponsorship
$10,000
• Opportunity for providing hoteling accommodations for VIP guests
• 10 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo projection night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Premier logo listing on event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visuals
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
• Complimentary valet passes for guests
Travel Sponsorship
$10,000
• Opportunity for furnishing airline travel accommodations for VIP guests
• 10 guest tickets to the event
• Company logo projection night of event
• Verbal recognition from the stage
• Premier logo listing on event invitations and promotional materials
• Premier logo usage in event print/visuals
• Premier logo usage in GRSCI newsletter, website, social media, e-communications
• Complimentary valet passes for guests
