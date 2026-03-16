Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

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Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

About the memberships

40th Anniversary Class Reunion Payment Plans - FULL Event/Single Attendee

Available until Apr 30
Full Package/Single Attendee
$30

Renews monthly

$390 at $30 per month for 13 months

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Friday night's Red & White Sneaker Ball, Saturday morning's Brunch & Class Meeting, and Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom, and Sunday's Farewell Breakfast. You will also receive : exclusive branded swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

Add a donation for Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

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