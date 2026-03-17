40th Anniversary Class Reunion Payment Plans - FULL Event (w/ a Guest)

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
$780 at $60 per month for 13 months
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Friday night's Red & White Sneaker Ball, Saturday morning's Brunch & Class Meeting, and Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom, and Sunday's Farewell Breakfast. Also receive exclusive branded swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!