Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

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Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

About the memberships

40th Anniversary Class Reunion Payment Plans - FULL Event (w/ a Guest)

Available until Apr 30
Full Package/Attendee Plus One
$60

Renews monthly

$780 at $60 per month for 13 months

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities: Friday night's Red & White Sneaker Ball, Saturday morning's Brunch & Class Meeting, and Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom, and Sunday's Farewell Breakfast. Also receive exclusive branded swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

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