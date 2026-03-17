40th Anniversary Class Reunion Payment Plans - Saturday/Sunday (Single Attendee)

$373 at $28.96/month for 13 months

Enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, attend our Class Meeting, then come back to celebrate our 40-year journey at Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom! Your ticket price includes buffet brunch, cocktail hour hors 'd'oeuvres, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages. You will receive exclusive branded swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!