Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

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Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

About the memberships

40th Anniversary Class Reunion Payment Plans - Saturday/Sunday (Single Attendee)

Available until Apr 30
Saturday Only Ticket/ Single Attendee
$28.96

Renews monthly

$373 at $28.96/month for 13 months

Enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, attend our Class Meeting, then come back to celebrate our 40-year journey at Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom! Your ticket price includes buffet brunch, cocktail hour hors 'd'oeuvres, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages. You will receive exclusive branded swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

Available until Apr 30
Saturday & Sunday/ Single Attendee
$29

Renews monthly

$377 at $29.00/month for 13 months

Enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, attend our Class Meeting, then come back to celebrate our 40-year journey at Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom! Your ticket price includes buffet brunch, cocktail hour hors 'd'oeuvres, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages & Sunday's Farewell Breakfast. You will receive branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

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