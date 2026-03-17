40th Anniversary Class Reunion Payment Plans - Saturday/Sunday (Single Attendee)

About the memberships
Renews monthly
$373 at $28.96/month for 13 months
Enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, attend our Class Meeting, then come back to celebrate our 40-year journey at Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom! Your ticket price includes buffet brunch, cocktail hour hors 'd'oeuvres, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages. You will receive exclusive branded swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!
Renews monthly
$377 at $29.00/month for 13 months
Enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, attend our Class Meeting, then come back to celebrate our 40-year journey at Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom! Your ticket price includes buffet brunch, cocktail hour hors 'd'oeuvres, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages & Sunday's Farewell Breakfast. You will receive branded exclusive swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!