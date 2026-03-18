Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

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Freeport High School Class of 1987 Social Club

About the memberships

40th Anniversary Class Reunion Payment Plans - Saturday/Sunday (w/ a Guest)

Available until Apr 30
Saturday Only Package/Attendee Plus Guest
$57.39

Renews monthly

$746 at $57.39/month for 13 months

Enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, attend our Class Meeting, then come back to celebrate our 40-year journey at Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom! Your ticket price includes buffet brunch, cocktail hour hors 'd'oeuvres, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages. You will receive exclusive branded swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

Available until Apr 30
Saturday & Sunday Attendee Plus Guest
$58

Renews monthly

$754 at $58.00/month for 13 months

Enjoy a mouth-watering brunch, attend our Class Meeting, then come back to celebrate our 40-year journey at Saturday night's 40th Anniversary Prom and say Farewell over a delicious breakfast! Your ticket price includes buffet brunch, cocktail hour hors 'd'oeuvres, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages and Sunday Morning breakfast for you and your guest. You will receive exclusive branded swag bag merchandise, the 40th Anniversary Commemorative Book, Event Transportation, and MORE!

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