Long Island Lions Eye Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Long Island Lions Eye Foundation Inc

About this event

Lions Eye Bank for Long Island 40th Anniversary Gala

214 Jericho Tpke

New Hyde Park, NY 11040, USA

General Admission
$125

1 ticket for admission to the gala.

*During checkout, you do NOT have to pay the additional fee. Simply select "other" and enter 0.

Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Tickets for a table of 10 people. Please indicate who will be claiming each ticket.
*During checkout, you do NOT have to pay the additional fee. Simply select "other" and enter 0.

Full Page Journal Ad
$200

Help support the event by purchasing a full page journal ad in our Gala Journal. Your ad will honor our guests, recognize your organization, and demonstrate your commitment to restoring sight. Must fill out additional journal ad form and send in all materials separately. For more information contact Brian Freier at (631) 786-0701 or [email protected]. This does not include an event ticket. You must purchase that separately above.


Deadline for journal ads is October 18, 2026.


*During checkout, you do NOT have to pay the additional fee. Simply select "other" and enter 0.

1/2 Page Journal Ad
$125

Help support the event by purchasing a half page journal ad in our Gala Journal. Your ad will honor our guests, recognize your organization, and demonstrate your commitment to restoring sight. Must fill out additional journal ad form and send in all materials separately. For more information contact Brian Freier at (631) 786-0701 or [email protected]. This does not include an event ticket. You must purchase that separately above.


Deadline for journal ads is October 18, 2026.


*During checkout, you do NOT have to pay the additional fee. Simply select "other" and enter 0.

1/4 Page Journal Ad
$75

Help support the event by purchasing a quarter page journal ad in our Gala Journal. Your ad will honor our guests, recognize your organization, and demonstrate your commitment to restoring sight. Must fill out additional journal ad form and send in all materials separately. For more information contact Brian Freier at (631) 786-0701 or [email protected]. This does not include an event ticket. You must purchase that separately above.


Deadline for journal ads is October 18, 2026.


*During checkout, you do NOT have to pay the additional fee. Simply select "other" and enter 0.

Add a donation for Long Island Lions Eye Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!