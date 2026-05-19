Lions Eye Bank for Long Island 40th Anniversary Gala

Help support the event by purchasing a full page journal ad in our Gala Journal. Your ad will honor our guests, recognize your organization, and demonstrate your commitment to restoring sight. Must fill out additional journal ad form and send in all materials separately. For more information contact Brian Freier at (631) 786-0701 or [email protected]. This does not include an event ticket. You must purchase that separately above.





Deadline for journal ads is October 18, 2026.



*During checkout, you do NOT have to pay the additional fee. Simply select "other" and enter 0.