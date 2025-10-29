Hosted by

Silk City Pearls, Inc

40th Anniversary Gala Ad Journal & Sponsorships

38 Lackawanna Ave

Totowa, NJ 07512, USA

Half Page Ad
$50

Full Page Ad
$100
Inside Front Cover
$110
Inside Back Cover
$110
Outside Back Cover
$110
Silver Page
$125
Gold Page
$150
Pearl Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

One (1) event ticket

Full-page ad

Pink Sponsor
$2,000

Includes:

One (1) event ticket

Silver ad journal page

Signage at the event

Website & social media recognition

Emerald Sponsor
$3,500

Includes:

Two (2) event tickets

Gold ad journal page

Signage at the event

Website & social media recognition

Gift bag item

