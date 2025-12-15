40th Anniversary House Walk

IMPORTANT – Please Read Before Checking Out

During checkout, you may notice that Zeffy automatically suggests a 17% tip. This tip helps Zeffy fund their platform and allows them to remain completely free for nonprofit organizations like the Western Springs Historical Society (WSHS).

Please note:

• The tip is voluntary

• The tip goes directly to Zeffy – NOT to WSHS

• You can adjust the tip amount using the drop-down menu

• You may select “Other” and change the tip to $0 if you prefer

Feel free to adjust the tip to whatever amount you’re comfortable with.

Thank you for your support of WSHS!