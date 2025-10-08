40th Anniversary Masquerade Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy dinner service, live music & DJ, and free parking.
Note: To avoid additional fees at check out, click "Other" in the percentage drop down and enter $0 when prompted.
An individual or company receives:
•Logo/Name recognition on event signage, social media, and website
•On-stage recognition as a sponsor during event
•8 reserved seating to Gala with table signage
•Invitation to scholarship award presentation
•Opportunity for large check presentation
•Promotional item in swag bags
An individual or company receives:
•Logo/Name recognition on event signage and social media
•On-stage recognition as a sponsor during event
•4 reserved seating to Gala with table signage
•Invitation to scholarship award presentation
•Opportunity for large check presentation
•Promotional item in swag bags
An individual or company receives:
•On-stage recognition as a sponsor during event
•Logo/Name recognition as a sponsor on our website
•2 reserved seating to Gala with table signage
•Invitation to scholarship award presentation
•Promotional item in swag bags
An individual or company receives:
•On-stage recognition as a sponsor during event
•1 reserved seat to Gala with table signage
•Promotional item in swag bags
Open sponsorship to benefit our annual scholarship fund and community advocacy programs.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!