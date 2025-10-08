Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

Hosted by

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

About this event

40th Anniversary Masquerade Gala

4700 Airport Plaza Dr

Long Beach, CA 90815, USA

Masquerade Gala
$150

Enjoy dinner service, live music & DJ, and free parking.


Note: To avoid additional fees at check out, click "Other" in the percentage drop down and enter $0 when prompted.

Ruby Sponsor
$5,000

An individual or company receives:

•Logo/Name recognition on event signage, social media, and website

•On-stage recognition as a sponsor during event

•8 reserved seating to Gala with table signage

•Invitation to scholarship award presentation

•Opportunity for large check presentation

•Promotional item in swag bags

Pearl Sponsor
$2,500

An individual or company receives:

•Logo/Name recognition on event signage and social media

•On-stage recognition as a sponsor during event

•4 reserved seating to Gala with table signage

•Invitation to scholarship award presentation

•Opportunity for large check presentation

•Promotional item in swag bags

Crimson Sponsor
$1,000

An individual or company receives:

•On-stage recognition as a sponsor during event

•Logo/Name recognition as a sponsor on our website

•2 reserved seating to Gala with table signage

•Invitation to scholarship award presentation

•Promotional item in swag bags

Cream Sponsor
$500

An individual or company receives:

•On-stage recognition as a sponsor during event

•1 reserved seat to Gala with table signage

•Promotional item in swag bags

Violet Sponsor
Pay what you can

Open sponsorship to benefit our annual scholarship fund and community advocacy programs.

Add a donation for Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc

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