40th Anniversary Ruby Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
*Verbal recognition from the stage during the event
*Premium location - Reserved table for 8 guests
*Prominent logo placement on program and slideshow
*Table signage recognizing your sponsorship
*Reserved table for 8 guests
*Listed in event program and slideshow
*Table signage recognizing your partnership
*Reserved table for 8 guests
*Name listed in event program
*Table signage
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities with a plated meal included.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!