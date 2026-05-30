40th Anniversary RUBY JUBILEE GALA

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About this event
Includes 1 event ticket and sponsorship recognition at the event.
Includes 2 event tickets, sponsor recognition at the event, display table
in our vendor/sponsor lane, and sponsorship recognition in event promotional
materials.
Includes 4 event tickets, sponsorship recognition at the event, display table in our vendor/sponsor lane, sponsor recognition in event promotional materials, sponsor recognition in all outgoing event correspondence to guests and potential guests and sponsorship recognition across our general social media and website.
$
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