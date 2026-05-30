Sparkling ruby gems and a glittering background frame the text announcing the Greater Union County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.'s 40th Anniversary Ruby Jubilee Gala.
Greater Union County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

Hosted by

Greater Union County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

About this event

40th Anniversary RUBY JUBILEE GALA

2003 Morris Ave Suite 1A

Union, NJ 07083, USA

General Admission
$250
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Pearl Level Sponsorship
$500

Includes 1 event ticket and sponsorship recognition at the event.

Diamond Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes 2 event tickets, sponsor recognition at the event, display table

in our vendor/sponsor lane, and sponsorship recognition in event promotional

materials.

Ruby Level Sponsorship
$2,500

Includes 4 event tickets, sponsorship recognition at the event, display table in our vendor/sponsor lane, sponsor recognition in event promotional materials, sponsor recognition in all outgoing event correspondence to guests and potential guests and sponsorship recognition across our general social media and website.

Add a donation for Greater Union County Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc.

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