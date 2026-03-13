40th Anniversary Season Souvenir Journal

About this event
8.5x11
Honor someone doing extraordinary work in our community! This full-page tribute celebrates those whose contributions often go unrecognized. Let us sing their praises and shine a spotlight on the quiet champions who make our community stronger.
Email your photo-ready ad to [email protected]
Honor or memorialize someone special in your life. You can provide the name of the individual(s) after you press "next".
Please indicate if this purchase is "In Honor" or "In Memory" of the individual.
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