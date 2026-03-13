South Dallas Concert Choir

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South Dallas Concert Choir

About this event

40th Anniversary Season Souvenir Journal

Unsung Hero Full Page
$425

8.5x11


Honor someone doing extraordinary work in our community! This full-page tribute celebrates those whose contributions often go unrecognized. Let us sing their praises and shine a spotlight on the quiet champions who make our community stronger.


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Back Cover
$150

8.5x11


Email your photo-ready ad to [email protected]

Full Page
$125

7.5x10


Email your photo-ready ad to [email protected]

Half Page
$65

7.5x5


Email your photo-ready ad to [email protected]

Quarter page
$35

3.5x4.75


Email your photo-ready ad to [email protected]

Patrons List
$25

Honor or memorialize someone special in your life. You can provide the name of the individual(s) after you press "next".


Please indicate if this purchase is "In Honor" or "In Memory" of the individual.

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