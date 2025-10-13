Spirit Mountain Retreat's 40th Anniversary Travel Silent Auction

VINTAGE VERMONT item
VINTAGE VERMONT
$2,250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Vermont River Float and Micro Tour Tastings with a 2 Night Stay at Field Guide Lodge for (2)

SIZZLING SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO item
SIZZLING SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO
$3,540

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3-Night Stay at 4 Diamond La Fonda Hotel with Immersive Food and Drink Adventure for (2)

PHUKET, THAILAND item
PHUKET, THAILAND
$3,595

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Luxury 5 Night Beachfront Stay with Daily Breakfast and Ethical and Authentic Elephant Encounter for (2)

INSIDE THE VATICAN item
INSIDE THE VATICAN
$4,435

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel Tour with

﻿5 Night Stay at the Tmark Hotel Vaticano for (2)

SOUND OF MUSIC AUSTRIA item
SOUND OF MUSIC AUSTRIA
$4,795

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Historic Vienna and Salzburg 5 Night Stay with Tours of Vienna and the Original Sound of Music for (2)

MYSTICAL MACHU PICCHU item
MYSTICAL MACHU PICCHU
$6,955

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Machu Picchu, Cusco & Sacred Valley Private Guided Tours 5 Nights for (2)

THE WORLD TRAVELER PACKAGE item
THE WORLD TRAVELER PACKAGE
$3,595

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Choose between any one of 5 World Class Destinations: Tuscany, Bali, Thailand, Paris and Greece five nights for (2)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing