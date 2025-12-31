40th Anniversary Year Sponsorship

SPY Community BINGO - Organization name included in the event program and verbal recognition at both Carlisle (February 1st) and Big Spring (March 22nd) events.

NextGEN Influencer Summit – May 16; A special day of personal development workshops for our middle-school Counselor-in-Training (CIT) participantsLogo included on event flyer





SPY Family Picnic & 40th Anniversary Kick-Off – June 21; A community-wide celebration launching our 40th summer camp seasonLogo included on all event materials





SPY 40th Anniversary Celebration – September 12; A special evening celebration at Dickinson’s Paz CenterLogo included on event flyer and two tickets to the event





Annual Turkey Shoot Golf Outing – November 7; One of SPY’s most popular events, with 24 teams participating last yearTee sign at one of the holes during the event