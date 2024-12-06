40TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. BLACK HISTORY MONTH PROGRAM AND COMMEMORATIVE AWARDS GALA

• Mention as a presenting sponsor in marketing material, and pre- and post-publicity (social media/website and press releases)
• Placement on chapter’s website and event page as a presenting sponsor
• Presenting sponsor listing in the event program and event day signage and posters
• Full page ad placed prominently in the event program
• Acknowledgement as a Platinum Presenting Sponsor during the event
• Reserved table of 10 at the 40th Annual MLK Celebration
• Opportunities to partner with the fraternity throughout the year on various community initiatives that impact youth and seniors
• Opportunity to render greetings on the program( no sales or solicitation allowed)
Diamond Sponsorship
$15,000
• Sponsorship mention in marketing material, and pre and post publicity (social media/website and press releases)
• Diamond sponsor listing in the event program and event day signage and posters
• Placement on the chapter’s web event page as a Diamond Sponsor
• Full page ad in the event program
• TEN reserved seats at the 40th Annual MLK Celebration
• Acknowledgement as a Diamond Sponsor during the event
Gold Sponsorship
$10,000
• Sponsorship mention in marketing material, and pre and post publicity (social media/website and press releases)
• Placement on the chapter’s web event page as a Gold Sponsor
• Gold Sponsor listing in the event program and event day signage and posters
• SIX reserved seats at the 40th Annual MLK Celebration
• Half-page ad in the event program
• Acknowledgement as a Gold Sponsor during the event
Silver Sponsorship
$5,000
• Sponsorship mention in marketing material, and pre and post publicity (social media/website and press releases)
• Placement on the chapter’s web event page as a Gold Sponsor
• Gold Sponsor listing in the event program and event day signage and posters
• Four reserved seats at the 40th Annual MLK Celebration
• Acknowledgement as a Silver Sponsor during the event
Table Sponsor
$3,500
• Table Sponsor listing in the event program and event day signage and posters
• 10 reserved seats at the 40th Annual MLK Celebration
Program Ad - Full Page
$500
Program Ad - Half Page
$300
