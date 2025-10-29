Hosted by

National Council Of Negro Women, St. Petersburg Metropolitan Section Inc.

About this event

40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Awards Breakfast

535 4th Ave N

St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA

Freedom Supporter
$75

One (1) seat per ticket.

Drum Major for Justice
$750

Table (10) tickets per table
Listed in digital souvenir book

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

Promotional Ad in digital souvenir book

Two (2) Tickets
Recognition of Supporting Sponsor during event

Sustaining Sponsor
$2,500

Company logo on NCNW St. Pete's website for one year
Promotional Ad during event
Half table (5) tickets
Recognition during event as Sustaining Sponsor

Event Sponsor
$5,000

Company logo on NCNW St. Pete's website for one year

One Table (10) tickets
Promotional Ad during event
Recognition during event as Sustaining Sponsor

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!