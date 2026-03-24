Rotary of Eaton Rapids

Hosted by

Rotary of Eaton Rapids

About this event

40th Annual Eaton Rapids Rotary Club Golf Outing

3750 W Howell Rd

Mason, MI 48854, USA

Golf Team
$500

18 holes w/ cart for foursome, range balls, 2 drink tickets per golfer, food during and after the round


**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.

Tee Sign
$100

Tee Sign Sponsor. Please send your logo to Jon Skinner at [email protected] after purchasing the ticket


**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.

Food Sponsor
$250

Food Sponsor: Purchase this ticket to be listed as the Food Sponsor for the event. Your Business Logo will be displayed at the turn as during the after-golf meal.


**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.

Cart Sponsor
$500

Sponsoring Business Logo on every Cart


**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.

Eagle Sponsor
$700

18 holes w/ cart for foursome, range balls, 2 drink tickets per golfer, food during and after the round, tee sign sponsorship, mulligans (4), magic putts (4), putting contest (4)  


**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.

Add a donation for Rotary of Eaton Rapids

$

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