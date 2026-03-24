40th Annual Eaton Rapids Rotary Club Golf Outing

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About this event
18 holes w/ cart for foursome, range balls, 2 drink tickets per golfer, food during and after the round
**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.
Tee Sign Sponsor. Please send your logo to Jon Skinner at [email protected] after purchasing the ticket
**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.
Food Sponsor: Purchase this ticket to be listed as the Food Sponsor for the event. Your Business Logo will be displayed at the turn as during the after-golf meal.
**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.
Sponsoring Business Logo on every Cart
**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.
18 holes w/ cart for foursome, range balls, 2 drink tickets per golfer, food during and after the round, tee sign sponsorship, mulligans (4), magic putts (4), putting contest (4)
**When Checking out change the "Help keep Zeffy free" fee to "Other" to avoid paying fees.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!