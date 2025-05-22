40th Annual Taste of the Permian Basin

Three Reserved Sponsor Tables (24 Sponsor Tickets), 24 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Co-Presenting Sponsor identification, Company logo included in all electronic and newsprint promotion, Co-presenting Sponsor logo identification on presentation screen, ⅛ page company logo in event program & Co-presenting Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.

Three Reserved Sponsor Tables (24 Sponsor Tickets), 24 Complimentary General Admission tickets, Co-Presenting Sponsor identification, Company logo included in all electronic and newsprint promotion, Co-presenting Sponsor logo identification on presentation screen, ⅛ page company logo in event program & Co-presenting Sponsor identification on sponsor boards.

seeMoreDetailsMobile